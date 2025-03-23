Asked to repay money, man hacks neighbour to death in Odisha

DHENKANAL: Disgruntled over being pestered to return money, a 50-year-old man of Kandhagola village in Kamakhyanagar allegedly hacked his neighbour to death on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Bimbadhar Nayak. Police nabbed the accused Gangadhar Pradhan from a nearby jungle on Sunday morning.

Kamakhyanagar IIC Dhiren Kumar Behera said both Gangadhar and Bimbadhar were daily wagers and lived close to each other in the same village. “Bimbadhar had lent some money to the accused some time back and had been repeatedly asking him to return it".

"Last evening, Bimbadhar was returning home drunk and on seeing the accused standing near his house, he started abusing him in filthy language for not returning his money,” Behera said.

This infuriated the accused and he hit Bimbadhar on his head with an axe. As he fell down, the accused continued hitting him on his chest and body, inflicting severe injuries. He then fled the spot. Panicked, villagers rushed the victim to the Kamakhyanagar hospital where doctors declared him dead, the IIC said.

“On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A manhunt was launched to catch hold of the accused and he was finally nabbed from a nearby forest in the morning,” Behera said adding, the accused was produced in court and further investigation is underway.