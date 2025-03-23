Population can’t be sole criteria for delimitation, asserts BJD president Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday voiced concerns over population being made the sole criteria for delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, and called upon the Union government to clear all doubts on the exercise through thorough discussions with all parties.

Even as he had deputed two senior party leaders Sanjay Das Burma and Amar Patnaik to attend the joint action committee (JAC) meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai, Naveen chose to take part in it virtually from Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the JAC, Naveen said the meeting was important to uphold democracy, particularly in context of representation and rights of people living in states that have done very well in controlling and stabilising the population. He asserted that his party will take all possible measures to protect the interests of the people of Odisha.

Emphasising that population control is an important national agenda that directly contributes to the country’s development, the former chief minister said states also took their own initiatives and successfully implemented the national agenda.