CP seeks DGP’s nod for bifurcation of Bhubaneswar UPD

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve investigation and law and order situation, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh has sent a proposal to DGP YB Khurania requesting to bifurcate Bhubaneswar Urban Police District into two UPDs - east and west - to be headed by one DCP rank officer each.

As part of the proposal, there would be no change in the strength of police stations and ACP offices due to the division, and the police personnel would be distributed between the two districts in an even manner to make the work load more equitable, read Singh’s letter.

However, after dividing the existing manpower of Bhubaneswar UPD, Singh has sought creation of 988 posts including 555 for west UPD reserve office. Bhubaneswar east and west UPDs will have 14 and 15 police stations respectively.

In his letter to the DGP, Singh cited that police had been facing multifaceted challenges after the Bhubaneswar UPD started functioning in 2008. Some of the challenges included increase in reporting of crimes, large number of swindling and economic offense cases, several law and order incidents, frequent VIP movements and rise in vehicles causing traffic snarls.