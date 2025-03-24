Miscreants assault stray dog with swords in Odisha, cops start probe

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police on Sunday registered a case against unidentified miscreants for allegedly attacking a stray dog with swords at Gandhi Nagar.

The police action came after a CCTV footage of the appalling act of animal cruelty, which was reportedly carried out in the wee hours of Saturday, went viral on social media.

In the footage, eight bike-borne miscreants can be seen attacking the dog after the stray barked at them. They mercilessly assault the dog with swords, leaving it critically injured.

The incident came to light after residents of Gandhi Nagar found blood stains outside their houses on Saturday morning. Suspecting it to be human blood, they informed the local police.

Basing on the information, police launched an investigation and scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. It was ascertained that the blood stains were from the dog which suffered injuries in the attack.

Though no formal complaint was lodged in this regard, police suo motu registered a case and started investigation.

Locals suspect that the group of bike-borne miscreants involved in the attack on the dog might be involved in a chain snatching incident which took place in the area on Friday.