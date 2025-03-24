NGT imposes curbs on CRIYN project construction in Odisha

CUTTACK: In a significant development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered that any constructions for the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) at Bhinjagiri in Khurda district will be subject to the outcome of the petition challenging the establishment of the national institute at the site.

The NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana (Judicial Member) and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (Expert Member) has adjourned hearing on the petition seeking relocation of the proposed CRIYN at Bhinjagiri, to May 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project via video-conferencing on October 29, 2024. The institute for chronic diseases is proposed to have a 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital with a state-of-the-art yoga hall and a research laboratory.

The petition, filed by two residents of the area - Hazari Dehuri and Hrudananda Kodamsingh, has challenged the diversion of 20 acre of forest category land for the institute.

They submitted that 20 acre for the institute were diverted from nearly 47 acre land, that was developed into a thick jungle by the villagers of Bhinjagiri with donations from each house and protected by a village guard since 1970.