Nigerian national arrested for blackmailing, extortion leading to woman’s suicide in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a woman of the city, who, unable to bear the humiliation, died by suicide on March 1.

The accused, 31-year-old Djedje Raymond alias Chijioke John Okoye was nabbed from New Delhi on Friday. Police said Okoye had been staying in the national capital since 2020. He was brought to Cuttack on Sunday to be produced in the court here.

Briefing media persons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the suicide note left by the victim, a 37-year-old, revealed she took the drastic step after being repeatedly blackmailed and threatened to pay money by some unknown person(s) on WhatsApp.

Basing on the complaint lodged by her family, the cyber cell of Cuttack Urban Police District started its investigation. The cops ascertained that the WhatsApp numbers used to contact the victim were international and got in touch with the telecom service provider to get their details. Subsequently, the IP address was traced to New Delhi and a special police team reached the city and nabbed the accused from Palam Colony there.

Accused created over 3,000 fake profiles on Facebook, impersonated professionals

Revealing the modus operandi of the accused, the DCP said Okoye used to survey various online Facebook accounts of professionals like doctors and managed to steal their identity by creating fake profiles and impersonating them.