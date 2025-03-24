Youth hacks aunt, grandmother to death over trivial quarrel in Odisha's Rourkela

ROURKELA: A 23-year-old youth brutally hacked his aunt and her mother to death over a petty quarrel at Tumulia village within Hemgir police limits in Sundargarh district on Saturday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Bilasini Suir (40) and her mother Rukmani Bhainsal (60). The accused, Ratnakar Suir alias Rinku, has been arrested.

Sources said Bilasini, a widow, and Ratnakar lived in adjacent houses and had a strained relationship. They often used to quarrel over petty domestic issues. At around 4 pm on Saturday, Bilasini and her mother were on way home carrying drinking water in pots when they encountered Ratnakar in front of their house.

Since both were at loggerheads, Ratnakar and Bilisani picked up a fight instantly over some comment. When they started to badmouth each other, the fight turned into a fierce altercation. In a fit of rage, the accused picked up an axe from his house and brutally attacked Bilasini and her mother. The duo was killed on the spot.

When neighbours and villagers heard Ratnakar and Bilisani quarrelling, they took the matter lightly as it was a regular affair with the the duo. But on hearing the women scream, they rushed to the spot and found Bilasini and Rukmani lying in pools of blood.