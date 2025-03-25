BJD corporator’s brother held for encroachment

BHUBANESWAR: Police have arrested BJD corporator Sridhar Jena’s brother Sikhar Chandra Jena for allegedly encroaching upon a private land in Jharpada area near Puri bypass road, and threatening its owner at gunpoint for confronting him.

Police said on visiting their plot in the morning, the complainant Imteyaj Khan and his family members found that Sikhar was constructing a boundary wall on it. On being confronted for his illegal act, the accused allegedly threatened Khan at gunpoint.

“After receiving a complaint, a case was registered against him under various sections of BNS and Arms Act. The accused was arrested late Sunday night,” said an officer of Badagada police station. Sikhar has criminal antecedents and was earlier booked in nine cases by Laxmisagar police.