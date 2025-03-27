Congress’ Odisha Assembly gherao turns violent; 12 cops injured, protestors forcefully dispersed

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahatma Gandhi Marg here turned into a battlefield as hundreds of Congress workers clashed with police during the party’s Odisha Assembly gherao protest on Thursday.

Protestors resorted to stone pelting and hurling of chairs after they broke the security barricades prompting the cops to go in for baton-charge to disperse them.

Police deployed water cannons and teargas shells to deter protestors from proceeding towards the State Assembly which is currently in session.

Congress leaders including Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das, state-in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Mohammad Moquim were arrested.

At least 12 police personnel were injured in the stone pelting by the protestors. They are currently undergoing treatment. Some mediapersons also sustained injuries.

Congress leaders claimed several party workers sustained injuries in the police lathi-charge when they were protesting at the spot.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said the situation is currently under control.

DCP Meena said the protestors attempted to set a police vehicle on fire but the driver managed to thwart the incident.