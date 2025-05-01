Odisha CM Majhi lays foundation for Rs 7 crore project to develop Jayadev Pitha into spiritual hub

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 7 crore project to develop Jayadev Pitha at Kenduli, the birthplace of great Sanskrit poet Jayadeva, into a globally-renowned spiritual centre.

Addressing a function on the occasion of Jayadev Jayanti, the chief minister emphasised Jayadev and his creation Geeta Govinda are integral to Odisha’s cultural identity.

He also announced several projects to develop Jayadev Pitha as a hub for literature, culture and spirituality. The project includes creation of flower gardens, 10 lotus ponds and lush green landscapes with various creepers and plants, aimed at restoring the natural beauty reminiscent of the poet’s era.

The chief minister also announced several other initiatives for the development of the site, including an entrance gate, a Dasavatar plaza, beautification of the lotus pond, development of groves, craft shops and food courts.

Emphasising that the government is committed to honouring the state’s revered figures and luminaries, and celebration of Jayadev’s birthplace is a part of this effort, Majhi directed Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi to develop the site and transform it into a model village.

He further highlighted the government’s commitment to preserve and promote Odisha’s cultural heritage by paying tribute to its great sons and daughters. “Developing Jayadev Pitha into a prominent cultural and spiritual hub aligns with this vision,” Majhi added.

He directed the Culture, Tourism, and Information & Public Relations departments to jointly prepare a detailed project report for the site’s development. Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, MLA Babu Singh and senior officers of Culture, Tourism, and I&PR departments were also present.