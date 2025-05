BHUBANESWAR: A strange tax deduction practice of the Odisha government is drilling a hole in the pockets of champion sportspersons, leaving them poorer by 30 per cent of the financial incentives they receive from the state. For, their income is taxed as earning from gaming, lottery and crossword puzzle.

Many sportspersons have been complaining about it since the tax deducted at source (TDS) is computed at 30 per cent rate as provided under section 194B of the Income Tax Act.

For the last couple of years, the Sports and Youth Services department has been releasing cash incentives after effecting a 31.2 per cent deduction - 30 per cent as specified under 194B of IT Act and the rest towards surcharge.

The section 194B of IT Act stipulates that “the person responsible for paying to any person any income by way of winnings from any lottery or crossword puzzle or card game and other game of any sort in an amount exceeding Rs 10,000 shall, at the time of payment thereof, deduct income-tax thereon at the rates in force.”

Interestingly, the Central Board for Direct Taxes has approved under section 10(17A)(ii) of the IT Act that any payment received in cash or in kind will be tax-free if it has come from the central or state government, or received by medal winners of the Olympic games, Asian games or Commonwealth games.

In other states, including neighbouring West Bengal, the governments make the incentive remittances directly to the winning sportspersons allowing them to work out their IT assessment using section 194J of IT Act towards professional tax. However, Odisha has been following a different route, deducting it at source at 31.2 per cent after which the sportspersons run from pillar to post.

Father of a young athlete said he has been making several applications to the IT department during annual assessment but the system does not accept it since the incentive remittance is made under 194B of IT Act. Most sportspersons, though, are irked by the fact that the reward for their hardwork of years is labelled as ‘gaming, crossword puzzle, television game show and lottery’.