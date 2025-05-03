Odisha man arrested for cheating realtor of Rs 2.83 crore

The complainant claimed Sindhu informed him that her relatives and acquaintances in Chengannur were interested in selling their land worth Rs 3 crore. The accused trio told him to invest quickly as the land value was rising fast. Subsequently, he paid them Rs 2.83 crore in installments between April and May 2024.

Nanda said when the accused could not provide him the land, he realised that he had been duped.

Jhirpani IIC Pradip Nayak while Khan was arrested, his wife Sindhu and the other accused person were admitted to hospital after they complained of ill health.

“They would be arrested after discharge from hospital. The duped amount is yet to be recovered,” he added.