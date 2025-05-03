Tractor overturns in Odisha's Gopalpur, two dead

BALASORE : Two friends were crushed under the wheels of a tractor they were travelling in after it overturned on way to a paddy field at Talakurunia village under Gopalpur block in the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased duo was identified as Satyajit Mallick (20) and Dinesh Panigrahi (18), both from Talakurunia village.

According to sources, both friends were headed to the field on a tractor to bring harvested paddy. When the tractor was turning off the road into the field, it overturned. The driver managed to jump off the vehicle in time but the duo was crushed under the wheels of the tractor.

The farmers in the field rushed to the spot and rescued the duo in critical condition. Both were immediately rushed to Gopalpur community health centre where doctors declared him dead.

Gopalpur police reached the hospital and registered unnatural death case. Postmortem was conducted and the dead bodies were handed over to the families.