UGC panel to probe KIIT suicide cases

BHUBANESWAR: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a four-member fact finding team to look into the students’ suicide cases at KIIT University.

In view of two students’ suicides at KIIT, the first reported on February 16 this year, the higher education regulatory body on Friday formed the committee which would be headed by former vice-chancellor of IGNOU Nageshwar Rao.

The other members are V-C of National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) Sashikala Wanjaru, V-C of Central University of South Bihar HCS Rathore and joint secretary of UGC Sunita Siwach.

The committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the student suicides including factors such as institutional policies, academic pressure, grievance redressal mechanism and student support structures in the university.

It will also evaluate the institution’s mental health support system and conduct an on-site assessment to verify the actual implementation of student safety.