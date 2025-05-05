Decomposed body of woman found near Kuspangi village, foul play suspected

ANGUL: The decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was recovered from a field near Kuspangi village within Banarpal police limits here on Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased as Subhadra Padil of Ludhajhari village in Kaniha area. It is suspected that the woman was set on fire after being gang-raped.

Police sources said Subhadra worked in a private company in Bhubaneswar. She was last seen on April 26 when she boarded an auto-rickshaw to Talcher Road railway station on her way to Bhubaneswar. After she went incommunicado, her family members filed a report in Kaniha police station on April 30.

Banarpal IIC Susanta Singh said police roped in a scientific team and sniffer dog for investigation. “The deceased’s family has not yet filed an FIR. The exact reason behind her death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Further investigation is underway,” he added.