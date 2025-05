BHUBANESWAR: Citizens can expect a brief respite from the sultry weather condition as no heatwave alert has been issued for Odisha this week.

In the extended range forecast issued for two weeks (May 2 to 8 and May 9 to 15), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there will likely be no heatwave in the state till May 8.

There is also a low probability that heatwave condition may prevail at isolated places in the state on some days between May 9 and 15.

However, sweltering conditions may make a strong comeback in the later part of the month. Despite the ongoing relief from hot and humid weather, the national weather forecaster has predicted above normal heatwave days in the state in May.

The number of heatwave days is expected to be above normal by one to four days over most parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and in some parts of Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana and north Karnataka, said the IMD.

Meanwhile, the regional met office has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 kmph to 60 kmph in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Gajapati districts on Monday.