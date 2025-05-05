RCS seeks EOW probe into Rs 5.8 crore deposit fraud in Balasore cooperative society

BHUBANESWAR: As deposits amounting to Rs 5.6 crore remain unpaid to members of Panapana Service Cooperative Society (SCS) in Balasore district for more than four years due to large scale financial bungling by the management, the Registrar of Cooperative Society (RCS) on Saturday requested the state government to refer the case to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) for investigation.

The office of the RCS has also directed the deputy registrar cooperative society (DR CS), Balasore division, to initiate criminal as well as departmental proceedings against the officials of the cooperative society for recovery of the embezzled amount.

An inquiry into the financial affairs of the Panapana SCS for five years from 2016-17 to 2020-21 revealed that deposits of members outstanding with the society was Rs 5,59,88,819 as principal and Rs 25,55,112 towards interest. A total amount of Rs 5,85,43,931 was due to the depositors as on March 31, 2021.

On the other hand, investment of Panapana SCS with the Bahanaga Branch of Balasore-Bhadrak Central Cooperative (BBCC) bank was Rs 1,42,181,63 as principal and Rs 3,70,531 as interest totalling Rs 1,45,88,694 which is only 27.52 per cent of the amount payable to the depositors. The differential amount comes to Rs 4,39,55,237.