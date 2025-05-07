NHRC seeks report on condition of Baladevjew temple in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from district collector Smruti Ranjan Pradhan and SP Siddharth Kataria on the prevailing condition of the 400-year-old Baladevjew temple in Kendrapara town.

Acting on a petition filed by human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order on Monday and directed the district officials to submit the ATR within four weeks. A copy of the order was also forwarded to the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) for necessary action.

In his petition, Tripathy said Baladevjew temple, known as Tulasi Khetra, has the second largest endowment trust board after the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri. Though the state has spent crores of rupees on renovation of several other shrines in the state, Baladevjew temple is lying neglected.

He blamed the temple endowment trust board, local police and the district administration for the deteriorating condition of the temple premises, citing unhygienic surroundings, filthy toilets, rampant alcohol consumption and anti-social activities.

Tripathy alleged that a few years back, 40 CCTV cameras were installed on the temple premises to enhance security. However, only 12 are currently operational. Additionally, 30 out of the 32 temple employees are above 60 years of age and are not being remunerated according to prescribed norms, thereby hampering the upkeep of the shrine.

Besides, the Snana Mandap is being used as the storage place for fuel wood which has created an unhygienic atmosphere, he claimed.

“Due to the apathy of the state government and the district administration of Kendrapara, locals, devotees and pilgrims are facing untold miseries. The lack of basic amenities and polluted atmosphere in the temple amounts to serious violation of human rights,” Tripathy alleged.

The temple needs renovation on an urgent basis, he added.