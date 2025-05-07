NLUO launches child protection committees in 3 villages of Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a significant step towards strengthening child protection mechanisms at the grassroots, the Centre for Child Rights (CCR) of the National Law University Odisha (NLUO), under its flagship community engagement initiative Project Kutumb, launched community level child protection committees (CLCPCs) at Brajabeharipur, Valmiki Nagar and Baba Tilkanagar villages on Monday.

A CLCPC will serve as the grassroots mechanism for monitoring child rights violations, responding to abuse or exploitation and promoting children’s safety through community participation.

The orientation programme is part of NLUO’s commitment to creating child-friendly communities, and marks a milestone in Project Kutumb’s mission to fostering safer environments for vulnerable and at-risk children.

The launch marked sensitisation and training of all stakeholders such as the youth, self-help groups (SHGs), school teachers, ASHAs, anganwadi workers, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) and parents and caregivers, on their roles and responsibilities in ensuring children’s rights, protection and overall well-being.

Members of the newly-formed CLCPCs were introduced to key child protection issues prevalent in their settlements, children’s rights, existing legal safeguards and services, reporting mechanisms and the responsibilities expected of them as community protectors.

To ensure the CLCPCs remain active, the university has planned to conduct regular review meetings, refresher training programmes along with linkages with child welfare committees (CWCs) and district child protection units.

NLUO vice-chancellor Ved Kumari said substantive progress in child protection is possible only when there is consistent collaboration between community and the state instruments and children have a voice in shaping their own and their community’s future.

District child protection officer Pragati Mohanty said parents, society and the elected representatives are also responsible for safeguarding children from adverse experiences.