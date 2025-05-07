Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauds Operation Sindoor

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the Indian armed forces for their commendable efforts in Operation Sindoor.

Briefing media persons, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and has taken strong steps to combat it.

Operation Sindoor is a testament to this commitment. Majhi further said, "In our tradition, Sindoor symbolises sacrifice and determination. The Indian soldiers have consistently demonstrated their dedication to upholding these values."

He said terrorism will not be tolerated under any circumstances and firm action against it will continue under the Modi government.

The Chief Minister said, "India stands united. Salute to our brave Armed Forces for the precision and resolve shown in #OperationSindoor. Every strike on terror is a message - we will not tolerate threats to our sovereignty," in an X post.