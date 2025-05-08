India has avenged the death of Prasant and others: Priyadarshini

BHUBANESWAR : A fortnight after her husband Prasant Satpathy fell to the bullets of terrorists at Pahalgam, Priyadarshini Acharya finally heaved a sigh of relief. For, on Tuesday night, ‘Operation Sindoor’ avenged the tragic killing of her husband and 25 other Indians.

“I had lost the sacred vermillion on my forehead on a Tuesday and the revenge of Prasant’s death was also taken on a Tuesday. The name of this operation - Operation Sindoor - resonates with all the widows of Pahalgam attack. It is a happy day for all of us,” she said, while expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the defence forces.

A resident of Ishani village in Balasore district, Priyadarshini said this was just the beginning of the fight against terrorism and it should not end till it is entirely wiped out. “I have not seen the terrorists who killed my husband but I request the Government of India and defence forces to locate each of them and give them a treatment that will set an example for every terrorist who thinks of committing a terror attack on Indian soil,” she said.

Prasant’s younger brother Jayant endorsed his sister-in-law’s views. Hailing India’s response to the Pahalgam attack, Jayant said the family has faith in the Indian government. “We will never get Prasant Bhai back but we want the defence forces to ensure that no one else becomes a victim of terrorism like him. This fight should be such that terror outfits would think twice before repeating such cowardly acts in future,” Jayant said.

Forty-one-year-old Prasant was an employee of CIPET, Balasore. The couple along with their eight-year-old son Tanuj was vacationing at Baisaran in Pahalgam on April 22 when the terrorist attack took place. Priyadarshini claimed Prasant was one of the first victims to be massacred.