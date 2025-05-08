Operation Sindoor was a decisive and calibrated response: Armed forces veterans

BHUBANESWAR : Indian armed forces veterans have praised the coordinated strikes by the tri-services on nine terror hideouts across the Line of Control (LoC) as a decisive and calibrated response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The veterans of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army and Navy termed ‘Operation Sindoor’ a major counter-terrorism move by India that has the right to respond and no intent to escalate tensions.

Former IAF officer and wing commander Nanda Kishore Samal said the overnight air strike has sent a strong signal of India’s capability to respond to cross-border threats without seeking wider conflict.

“The strike was different from the previous ones. The targets were broader and deeper. The tri-services executed the operation precisely in full coordination. Our air power played a key role in neutralising targets without causing collateral damage. There should be a continuous effort like this to end terrorism and defeat the ill intention of the neighbouring country,” said Samal, who had participated in the 1971 war.

Col (Retd) of regiment of artillery Sarat Chandra Mohapatra said the operation reaffirms the country’s resolve to combat terrorism, and sends a clear message that India will neither escalate unnecessarily nor allow terror strikes to go unanswered.