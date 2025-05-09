Five arrested in Janardanpur house burglary, gold and cash recovered

JAGATSINGHPUR: Kujang police arrested five persons in connection with a house burglary in Janardanpur village under Kujang police limits on Thursday.

Sources said that last Thursday, Sabitri Pradhan of Janardanpur lodged a complaint with Kujang police, alleging theft at her residence. She said after her family went to Cuttack, unidentified miscreants broke into the house by accessing the roof and forcing open the stair door. The burglars broke open a lock and stole gold ornaments and other valuables.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A suspect from the same village was taken into custody and interrogated. He disclosed involvement of others in the theft following which police arrested the others.

Stolen items including gold ornaments, vehicles, mobile phones, and cash were recovered from their possession. The accused were identified as Deb Prakash Mohapatra, Hemant Kumar Jena, Mitu Gochyat, along with receivers of the stolen gold-Sukant Jena and Bansidhar Gochyat.

Tirtol SDPO Chinmaya Rout stated, “We have seized one car, three motorcycles, a substantial quantity of gold ornaments, four mobile phones, and cash amounting to Rs 21,500 from the accused. All arrested persons have been forwarded to court today.”