Notice to 1,229 people in Odisha's 8 districts over construction close to overhead lines

BERHAMPUR: In a major step towards securing public safety and safeguarding power infrastructure, the TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has issued 1,229 notices to people and establishments in connection with unauthorised constructions under and close to overhead electricity lines across its operational areas in southern region of the state.

TPSODL officials said notices have been issued to people in eight districts as part of the distribution company’s safety and compliance drive.

The maximum number 655 notices were served in Ganjam, followed by 160 in Koraput, 131 in Malkangiri, 104 in Gajapati, 83 in Nabarangpur, 55 in Rayagada and 38 in Boudh. Officials said unauthorised constructions near electricity lines pose a serious threat to life and property, and also hamper emergency restoration work.

TPSODL CEO Amit Kumar Garg said, “We are committed to enforcing compliance while also educating citizens and urge everyone to strictly avoid construction near electrical lines and to take necessary permissions beforehand,” he said.