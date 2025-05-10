22 years on, Cuttack Municipal Corporation does not have an environment wing

However, 22 years have passed but the corporation has not taken any step to form a separate environment wing of its own even as its counterpart in Bhubaneswar has one. In such a situation, the sanitation wing has since been in charge of managing the city’s environment issues till date.

Concerned over the same, some city-based environmental activists opined that it was high time the civic body had an environment wing of its own. “In the absence of an environment officer, pollution scenario in the city is getting worse with every passing day. While there is no check on old vehicles which significantly contribute to carbon emission, dumping of garbage into water bodies have become a cause of concern,” they added.

CMC Commissioner Anam Charan Patra and mayor Subhas Singh could not be reached for their comments.