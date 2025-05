BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has issued a second show cause notice to Srimandir Daitapati Nijog secretary Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra over his participation in inauguration of Jagannath temple at Digha despite being aware that it is being called Jagannath Dham. The SJTA has given Dasmohapatra two days to submit a satisfactory explanation failing which action will be taken against him as per the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

The notice states that the Digha temple authorities used the name Jagannath Dham - Digha and a signboard Jagannath Dham was displayed outside the temple. “As a senior Daitapati servitor of Srimandir, Dasmohapatra was aware of this and his participation in the consecration ceremony of ‘Jagannath Dham’ at Digha has led to confusion among the devotees about the traditions of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri. Besides, it has hurt the religious sentiments of countless Shree Jagannath devotees,” the notice read.

The SJTA demanded an explanation as to why he as a senior servitor of Srimandir participated in the inauguration of a temple that goes by the name Jagannath Dham, and if he raised any protest against such naming with the organisers during the inauguration ceremony. Earlier this week, the SJTA had issued a show cause notice to him over his statement on the use of surplus sacred Nabakalebara wood of the 12th-century shrine in crafting idols of the Digha temple. He was asked to give his reply within seven days from May 4.