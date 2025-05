MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri MLA Narasinga Madkami met Excise minister Prithviraj Harichandan in Bhubaneswar on Friday and urged him to bring changes in the Orissa Excise (Mohua Flower) Rules-1976 to benefit harvesters by providing them suitable minimum support prices similar to neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Madkami informed that the state government issues licenses to villagers to sell mohua flowers under the category ‘Go Khadya’ (cattle feed) which he said needs to be changed.

The MLA said that he suggested to simplify the rules and regulations regarding sale of mohua flower, following Chhattisgarh’s model. Such changes will increase government revenue and benefit the common people, mohua flower sellers and marginal businessmen, he added.