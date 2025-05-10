Pregnant woman murdered by husband’s second wife

JEYPORE: A pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband’s second wife over domestic issue in Doraput village under Boipariguda police limits in Koraput district on Friday.

According to sources, 26-year-old Satyabati Barik from Chatuguda had married Binod Barik of Doraput village eight years ago. The couple has two children. Four years later, Binod married another woman Baijyanti Barik which led to frequent quarrels between the two women.

On Friday, Baijyanti allegedly hit Satyabati on the head with an axe following a fight. Satyabati, who was six months pregnant, succumbed to her injuries at home. Parents of the deceased rushed to the spot and later filed a complaint with Boipariguda police.

Satyabati’s parents alleged their daughter was being harassed by Baijyanti for some time. Though family matters had been settled recently, tension arose again on Friday which led to the attack. Boipariguda police conducted an inquiry and the body was sent for postmortem at the local community health centre. It was later handed over to the parents.

Inspector-in-charge of Boipariguda police station Rashmi Ranjan Pradhan said that based on the complaint, police have detained Baijyanti and further investigation is underway. The deceased’s pregnancy status would be confirmed after medical reports arrive, he added.