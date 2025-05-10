Two pose as goldsmiths, loot jewellery

JAJPUR: Two unidentified miscreants posing as blacksmiths looted gold jewellery worth over `1 lakh from a woman in Gadamadhupur village under Jenapur police limits in Jajpur district on Thursday.

The duo arrived at the village on a motorcycle around 9.30 am. They approached the villagers posing as cleaners and offered to polish brass items and other jewellery.

Complainant Sasmita Das gave them her silver jewellery for polishing. After cleaning it, the miscreants asked to clean her gold jewellery too. She gave them a pair of gold earrings and a ring. The duo dipped the jewellery into a bowl of water mixed with some powder and asked her to bring turmeric powder. While Sasmita was in the kitchen, the miscreants fled with the ornaments. Police have launched an investigation.