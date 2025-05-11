Former Kujang IIC gets bail, directed to plant 100 saplings by Orissa HC

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Orissa High Court on Friday granted bail to former IIC of Kujang police station, Tapan Kumar Nahak, who was arrested on charges of cheating a lady home guard on the false promise of marriage.

The court granted him bail on condition that he will plant 100 saplings of local tree varieties, such as mango, neem and tamarind, around his village. The plantation must be carried out on government land, community land, or private land owned by the accused or his family members after the onset of the monsoon. Additionally, he has been directed to appear before the local police station every Monday, the court said.

Nahak was arrested after a case was registered against him by the home guard in February with whom he reportedly was in a relationship when he was posted as the additional IIC of Jagatsinghpur. Police had said Nahak sexually exploited the 29-year-old home guard under the pretext of marriage. The victim was also posted in the same police station.