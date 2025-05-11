Former Kujang IIC gets bail, directed to plant 100 saplings by Orissa HC

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Orissa High Court on Friday granted bail to former IIC of Kujang police station, Tapan Kumar Nahak, who was arrested on charges of cheating a lady home guard on the false promise of marriage.
The court granted him bail on condition that he will plant 100 saplings of local tree varieties, such as mango, neem and tamarind, around his village. The plantation must be carried out on government land, community land, or private land owned by the accused or his family members after the onset of the monsoon. Additionally, he has been directed to appear before the local police station every Monday, the court said.
Nahak was arrested after a case was registered against him by the home guard in February with whom he reportedly was in a relationship when he was posted as the additional IIC of Jagatsinghpur. Police had said Nahak sexually exploited the 29-year-old home guard under the pretext of marriage. The victim was also posted in the same police station.
Nahak’s counsel, Debasnan Das, argued before the High Court that the investigation is still ongoing and the chargesheet has not yet been filed. He claimed that the allegations were false and requested bail for the petitioner. However, the victim’s legal counsel strongly opposed the bail.
After hearing both sides, Justice SK Panigrahi granted bail to Nahak under strict conditions. Apart from weekly police station appearances and prohibition from committing any further offence or tampering with evidence, the court issued an additional directive for environmental contribution.
Nahak has been directed to file an affidavit before the local police station affirming he has planted the saplings and will maintain them for at least two years. The district nursery and divisional forest officer have been instructed to support the effort by supplying the required saplings. The HC warned that any violation of the conditions would lead to immediate cancellation of bail.