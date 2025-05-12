CM Majhi appeals to youths to join civil defence organisation in large numbers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday gave a clarion call to the people of the state, especially the youth to join the civil defence organisation as volunteers in the spirit of nationalism.

The chief minister’s appeal came in light of the current security environment and increasing threat of hostile attacks from across the borders of the country. He emphasised the need to augment civil defence measures.

“Ensuring the safety and security of citizens is our collective responsibility. I urge the public, especially the youth, to join the civil defence organisation as volunteers. The youth are the beacon of hope, trust and strength for our nation,” Majhi said.

He said interested volunteers can apply to the district collector, who oversees civil defence at the district-level. These volunteers will receive training to provide essential services to the public during emergencies.

Currently, the civil defence organisation operates in 12 locations in the state. The chief minister has directed the establishment of new units in other areas as needed.

“I hope and believe that large number of people, especially the youth, will come forward with a spirit of service and nationalism to contribute to this noble cause,” Majhi said.

The Home Ministry issued an advisory to all states on May 7 to strengthen civil defence measures for the protection of people and property and to ensure uninterrupted functioning of vital services during war or warlike situations.