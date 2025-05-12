Odisha woman dies after being run over by car, two others injured

BERHAMPUR: A woman was killed and two others suffered critical injuries after a speeding car ran over them at Kesarapali within Aska police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Sanjukta Bisoi. Sources said Sanjukta and two other women were sitting on the verandah of a roadside house after dinner when a speeding car hit them. While the four-wheeler sped away from the scene, the women sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

Locals rushed them to Aska hospital where Sanjukta succumbed to her injuries. The two other women were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur due to their critical condition. On Sunday, the duo was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after their condition deteriorated.

On the day, Sanjukta’s body was handed over to her family after autopsy.

However, irate locals placed the body on Aska-Bhanjanagar road and staged a blockade demanding adequate compensation to the families of the three women and arrest of the car driver.

On being informed, Aska police reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. The blockade was lifted after police informed the locals that car driver P Balaji Patra of Bhanjanagar had been arrested.