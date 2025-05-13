BJD, Congress laud Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD and Congress on Monday praised the Indian Armed Forces for inflicting heavy damage on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and also hitting key military infrastructure in retaliation to the attacks by the neighbouring country.

Stating that the precision strikes made by the armed forces which caused heavy damage in Pakistan, has forced it to seek a ceasefire, BJD senior leader Arun Sahoo said that the party always supports steps taken against terrorism. He, however, welcomed the end of hostilities between the two countries, stating that the result of a full-fledged war will hit the common people hard. The country cannot afford a war, he said.

Taking exception to the statement of US President Donald Trump addressing Pakistan as a great nation, Sahoo said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have voiced strong objection to this during his address to the nation on Monday evening. “India should send a message to America that it should not be equated with a country like Pakistan,” he said.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das said India should never allow America to dictate terms to it. “India should make it clear to America that equating India with Pakistan by addressing it as a great nation can never be accepted,” he said while praising the Indian Armed Forces.

Their selfless fight against terrorist forces has forced Pakistan to go for a ceasefire at this moment, he said.