Brain-dead tribal youth’s organs save four patients in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: In a rare act of courage and kindness, a tribal family of Rayagada district donated the organs of their brain-dead son, saving the lives of four critically ill patients in the process.

Dilli Mandangi, a 24-year-old from Regeda village under Gunupur police limits, was declared brain-dead following a road accident. However, Dilli’s father, Satya Mandangi, decided to donate his son’s organs, including the kidney, heart, liver and pancreas. The organs were then successfully transplanted into four different individuals, providing them with a new lease on life.

On May 8, Dilli along with his friend was on their way to Kasinagar in Gajapati district when they met with an accident. While the friend died on the spot, Dilli was critically injured. He was immediately admitted to Kasinagar hospital and later shifted to GEMS Medical College and Hospital at Srikakulam.

Sources said, Dilli was kept on ventilator but showed no improvement. On Monday, the doctors declared him brain dead. However, parents of Dilli decided to donate organs of their son. As per their request, doctors at GEMS MCH removed the organs successfully and transported them to KIMS Hospital at Visakhapatnam for transplant in four critical patients, said transplant coordinator of GEMS MCH. After successful removal of the organs, the medical college authorities thanked the Mandangi family for its generosity and handed over the mortal remains of Dilli which were brought to Regeda in an ambulance.

On the day, the mortal remains of Dilli were consigned to flames in presence of Gunupur MLA Satyajeet Gomango.