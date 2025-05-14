Juvenile among four held for murder of pharmacy graduate in Odisha's Nuapada

NUAPADA: Chhattisgarh police on Monday arrested four persons including a juvenile for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 35-year-old pharmacy graduate of Nuapada, whose body was found in Komakhan area of the neighbouring state on May 8.

The accused are Parsuram Dansena (20), Ganpat Dansena (27), Saroj Dansena (24) and the juvenile, all of Nuapada. They reportedly abducted and murdered Manas Ranjan Tripathi of Shiv Shakti Nagar after their bid to collect ransom failed, said police.

Sources said Manas went missing on the evening of May 8 after he left on his motorcycle to visit Mahuabhata. Finding his mobile phone switched off, his family members became worried.

The next day, Nuapada police received a report from their Komakhan counterparts in Chhattisgarh about recovery of the body of an unidentified man near Kasekera-Tongopani village.