Odisha government allows MPs, MLAs to recommend transfer of 15 teachers in 2025

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has officially allowed MPs and MLAs to recommend up to 15 cases of transfer of teachers including both elementary and secondary schools in their area during the current educational year.

The MPs and MLAs will have to submit this recommendation to the district collectors from May 15 to June 15. The recommendations will be disposed of by the district level transfer committee (DLTC), a letter written by Girish Chandra Singh, joint secretary in the School and Mass Education department, to director of Secondary Education and director of Elementary Education said.

Some of the MLAs to which this newspaper reached out confirmed that they have been informed about the decision by the SME department. The letter stated that the recommendation of transfer of teachers should not violate the principle of rationalisation and priority should be given to those with genuine and urgent need.