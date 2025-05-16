Only efficiency counts, not political loyalty: CM Majhi tells CDOs, BDOs

BHUBANESWAR: Sending out a clear message to the chief development officers (CDOs) of zilla parishads and block development officers (BDOs) to be focused on proper administrative duties and service delivery, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday cautioned them that inefficiency and insubordination will not be tolerated by his government.

Addressing a two-day state-level conference of CDOs and BDOs at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Majhi said in his government only efficiency counts and not political loyalty. “Don’t take my simplicity as my weakness,” he stated.

The chief minister said the success of the government depends on the efficient functioning of blocks. If the blocks work efficiently and people benefit from various schemes, it will reflect the government’s effectiveness.

Sharing his experience as a sarpanch, Majhi said he had very bad experiences with some BDOs who worked on partylines while his relationship with other officers is cordial till date.

The CM named a particular OAS officer who was working as BDO in Keonjhar and now posted in the General Administration department as additional secretary. Describing the officer as efficient and honest, Majhi said, “I have a very cordial relationship with him till now. He is on the verge of retirement.”

He further said, “I have had bitter experiences with other BDOs who were more loyal to the then ruling party (without naming BJD) than their work. It is my sincere advice to those officers to change their mindset and old habits.”

Majhi urged the officials to act as a bridge between the government and the people, ensuring government schemes reach the public effectively. “The schemes are the people’s right, not a favour, and officials should work diligently to deliver these benefits without bias,” he said.

The chief minister emphasised that officials should view themselves as public servants and work with dedication. Negligence in duty would lead to strict action and corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Officials are expected to fulfil their responsibilities with diligence and integrity, he said.

Expressing concern over reports that some officers were not listening to MLAs and elected representatives, Majhi directed them to treat public representatives with due honour.