Police constable hurt in attack by liquor mafia in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: A constable suffered injuries and a vehicle of the Excise department was vandalised during a raid on the liquor mafia at Katapali village near Bargarh on Thursday.

The incident took place in the evening when an Excise team intercepted a vehicle belonging to liquor trader Naresh Behera. A huge quantity of illicit mahua liquor was seized from the vehicle.

When the Excise team attempted to confiscate the liquor, Naresh along with his wife Rita and son Sahadev reportedly resisted and launched an attack. Constable Rajesh Rout sustained injuries in the attack while the Excise team’s vehicle was also damaged.

Subsequently, the Excise team managed to nab both Naresh and Rita. A complaint was also lodged in Sadar police station in connection with the incident.

Excise inspector Swapnarani Tete said Naresh is a habitual offender with several cases registered against him for indulging in illicit liquor trade. “We got credible information about illegal liquor in his car and went to raid his place. Naresh’s wife first stopped us and his son later joined her. The trio then started to assault us and even chased us holding axes. Constable Rajesh sustained injuries in the attack,” she said.

Investigation is underway to identify the accomplices of the accused, Tete added.