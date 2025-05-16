Similipal wildlife safari, Talabandha nature camp unveiled by Minister Singkhuntia

BARIPADA: Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia inaugurated the Similipal wildlife safari and Talabandha nature camp at Talabandh in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the eco-tourism facility would not only boost tourism but also contribute significantly to economic development of local tribals. “Talabandh is primarily a tribal area where people often migrate for work. This project aims to generate employment and income for the local tribals,” he added.

Regional chief conservator of forest cum field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), Prakash Chand Gogineni revealed that the nature camp features 10 luxury cottages with modern amenities, a hotel, a children’s park, and a swimming pool. Five vehicles have been arranged for the Similipal tiger safari, which will operate on the new Talabandh-Chahala route and will create employment opportunities for local youth as drivers and guides.

According to official sources, the department will arrange skill development training and plans to engage SHGs and local women in managing various responsibilities at the camp. The camp will remain open throughout the year and is expected to generate approximately Rs 1 crore revenue annually. Only 10 per cent of the total earnings will be retained by the government for maintenance, while the remaining amount will be invested in development of the area.

Previously, tourists had to access Similipal through Jashipur and Pithabata, covering over 100 km, especially those arriving from Jharkhand and West Bengal.

With the new Bangiriposi-Talabandh road, visitors can now reach Chahala, Barehipani, Joranda, and other areas of Similipal more conveniently by travelling for only 45 km from Bangiriposi.

The cost of the project is approximately Rs 3 crore and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had laid its foundation stone on March 7 last year.