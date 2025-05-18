No sexual assault but probe reveals man entered Sevashram hostel twice in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The investigation report by Koraput administration has ruled out sexual assault of a minor girl student in the hostel of Guneipada Sevashram in Lamtaput block on April 13.

However, it revealed gross negligence and absence of security measures as an unidentified man entered the 100-seater girls’ hostel on two occasions in the absence of hostel authorities. On both the occasions, the boarders saw the man and chased him away.

Though the miscreant had entered the girls’ hostel unlawfully in the night, the security lapses were never brought to the notice of police, local administration or the ST & SC Development department by the hostel authorities.

Earlier this week, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) had issued notices to the additional chief secretary, principal secretary of ST & SC Development department and DGP over the case.

The girl’s parents had taken her back home to Kalapada village on April 30 for summer vacation but the same day, they lodged a complaint with the headmistress alleging that their daughter was sexually assaulted by a man in the hostel on April 13. Following the complaint, the headmistress reported the matter to the welfare extension officer of Lamtaput on April 30. A case was registered on the same day and medical examination of the girl conducted at SLN medical college and hospital on May 1.