Congress announces new state team in Odisha, abolishes working president post

BHUBANESWAR: The state Congress has abolished the post of working president and announced a compact body of 30 office-bearers to carry forward the task of rebuilding the party in the state. It has also not announced any senior vice-presidents and senior general secretaries.

Known for announcing jumbo-sized list of office-bearers, the party has appointed only seven vice-presidents with representations from all regions of the state.

Senior MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Sanakhemundi legislator Ramesh Jena have been appointed as vice-presidents representing the southern districts. The other vice-presidents are Santosh Singh Saluja (former Balangir MLA), CS Raazen Ekka (sitting Rajgangpur MLA), Debasis Patnaik (former MLA of Banki) and Lalatendu Mohapatra ( former MLA of Balikuda). Sasmita Behera, the former president of state Mahila Congress, is the only woman in the list.

Six sitting MLAs Ashok Das (Basudevpur), Appal Swamy Kadraka (Rayagada), Prafulla Chandra Pradhan (G Udaygiri), Mangu Khilla (Chitrakonda), Pabitra Saunta (Laxmipur) and Nilamadhab Hikaka (Bissamcuttack) are in the list of 10 general secretaries. There are 12 secretaries.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das said a compact team has been announced so that there is no overlapping of responsibilities.

“A small team can have more impact and a sense of urgency among the office-bearers. Distribution of responsibilities will be announced after a meeting of the state office-bearers soon,” he said.