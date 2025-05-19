Odisha: Truck driver found dead in quarry, family cries murder

DHENKANAL: Mystery shrouds the death of a tipper truck driver whose injury-ridden body was found at a sand quarry Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as 35-year-old Rudra Narayan Nayak of Khumar village. Sources said Nayak left his house at around 11 pm on Saturday and went to Bada Nagena sand quarry on the bank of Brahamni river with his truck. He reportedly did not return home in the night.

The next morning, Nayak’s body with injury marks was recovered from the sand quarry. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body for postmortem.

Nayak’s family members alleged that he was murdered by some miscreants. Villagers of Khumar demanded strict action against the culprits and also threatened to stage protest if the driver’s murderers are not arrested soon.

However, police said it was a case of accident. Sadar IIC Priyabrata Das said the deceased’s family is yet to lodge a complaint with police.

“We have registered a case of accident and detained two JCB operators for questioning. The exact cause of the truck driver’s death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. Further investigation is underway,” Das added.