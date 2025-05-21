Man posing as Jharkhand doctor gets 30 months jail term

ROURKELA: The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sharmistha Padhi on Monday sentenced a 53-year-old man to 30 months of imprisonment for impersonating a doctor.

A habitual offender, Padmanava Mukhi Karua was caught serving in Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) by stealing the identity of a Jharkhand doctor. Impersonating as Dr Ramesh Chandra Jha of adjacent Jharkhand, Karua had got contractual appointment in the dialysis unit of RGH through an outsourcing agency on December 26, 2023. His fake identity got revealed accidentally in June 2024. A resident of Rourkela city, Karua has studied up to Class XII.

According to police, Karua had availed a loan of about Rs 16.5 lakh from a private non-banking financial company by forging the documents of Dr Jha. However, he had failed to change the actual phone number of Dr Jha. The authorities of the finance company called Dr Jha’s number and came to know about the fraud. Subsequently, a complaint was filed in RN Pali police station. After his arrest, Karua revealed his original identity and confessed to his crime.