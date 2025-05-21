Odisha BJP president Samal claims chit fund docs missing, alleges BJD hand

BHUBANESWAR: In a startling revelation, state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Tuesday said relevant documents relating to the chit fund scam are missing and the state government is making serious efforts to retrieve them for the refund of money to the depositors.

Addressing a media conference, Samal further alleged that the previous BJD government misplaced the relevant documents after knowing that the BJP was to come to power.

“The previous government began shifting all documents pertaining to the chit fund scam soon after news of BJP’s victory started trickling in. We had to call in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to stop this and it was known to all. The BJD possibly wanted to hide their complicity with chit fund scamsters,” he added.

Asserting that the BJP will keep its promise made in the party’s manifesto that chit fund money will be refunded to the affected people after coming to power, Samal said the government is in the process of collecting the missing chit fund documents and once they are retrieved, a policy decision will be taken for the refund.