Wife best person to be the legal guardian of husband in coma: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: In a significant order, the Orissa High Court has ruled that a wife is the best person to be appointed legal guardian of her husband if the latter is in a comatose or vegetative condition in the absence of specific and comprehensive legislation governing such situations.

The ruling was given considering the case of a woman whose husband, a businessman, despite all treatment efforts, has remained in a vegetative state following multiorgan failure since February 2, 2024. Petitioner Epari Sushma had approached the court seeking to be appointed as legal guardian of her husband, Suresh Kumar Epari, to act on his behalf in all matters including legal, commercial, statutory, and financial transactions as there was no specific statutory provision for the appointment of a guardian to care for individuals in a bedridden or vegetative condition.

Suresh’s multiple enterprises and business obligations require regular execution of sale deeds, payments to contractors, suppliers, employees, and the remittance of applicable taxes, particularly in relation to an ongoing apartment construction project.

While disposing of the petition, Justice SK Panigrahi said that in the absence of specific and comprehensive legislation governing the appointment of guardians or representatives for individuals in a comatose or vegetative state, the judiciary has frequently been confronted with complex situations concerning the management and administration of properties owned by such incapacitated persons.