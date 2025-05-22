2027 to be a defining year for India’s space odyssey: ISRO chief V Narayanan

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) V Narayanan on Wednesday said 2027 will be a defining year for India’s space odyssey as the country prepares to launch two historic missions - Chandrayaan-4 and the first human spaceflight under Gaganyaan programme.
During his day-long visit to the state, Narayanan visited Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) here. The centre supplies critical components to ISRO for its various space peogrammes. He also delivered a lecture organised by the Odisha chapter of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) at SOA University to mark the National Technology Day and another lecture at Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR).
“Chandrayaan-4 will be the most complex and lunar sample-return mission during which samples will be collected from the Moon’s surface and brought back to Earth. For the first time, India will demonstrate technologies like precision landing, docking and undocking in lunar orbit along with mid-space sample transfer and safe reentry to Earth,” he said.
Planned in the first quarter of 2027, Narayanan said, ISRO will send Indian astronauts to space for the first time, marking a giant leap in indigenous human spaceflight capabilities as part of its most ambitious Gaganyaan mission. The actual mission will follow three successful uncrewed test flights, one of which will take place later this year. It is expected to orbit Earth for a few days, validating life-support systems, safety protocols, and mission endurance.
Chandrayaan-4 will validate cutting-edge technologies that are essential for a future crewed lunar landing, targeted for 2040. The mission comprises four modules - transfer, lander, ascender and reentry. A sophisticated floor control device to be used in its cryogenic engine has been developed as part of Narayanan’s PhD thesis.
ISRO and NASA to partner on new mission in August, says Narayanan
The ISRO chairman said the space agency will launch Chandrayaan-5, also known as the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX), in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), following Chandrayaan-4. The mission will explore the Moon’s south polar region, especially its permanently shadowed areas, he said.
“Unlike the 25 kg Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3, Chandrayaan-5 will deploy a 350 kg rover capable of extensive on-site analysis and survival during the harsh lunar night. It will have a launch mass of 6,400 kg and the mission duration will be 100 days as compared to 14 days of Chandrayaan-3,” he said.
Narayanan, who is also the secretary of department of Space, said, ISRO and NASA will partner for a new mission with one satellite scheduled for launch in August this year using ISRO’s MK-3 launch vehicle. In the NASA-ISRO synthetic aperture radar (NISAR) mission, the satellite will incorporate 30 novel technologies, including quantum technology and electric propulsion. ISRO is also developing a third launch pad and a second launch complex to support its expanding launch needs, he informed.
Narayanan revealed that ISRO is steadily progressing towards building its own space station, expected to be fully operational by 2035. The 52-tonne space station will be constructed and deployed in five modules, with the launch of the first module set for 2028.
Maintaining operational secrecy, he acknowledged the space agency’s crucial role in Operation Sindoor. ISRO currently operates 56 satellites, many of which support national security objectives. Beyond defence, ISRO’s satellites contribute to food security, water resource management, tele-education, weather forecasting, and border surveillance, he added.