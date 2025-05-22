Elderly found dead in a pool of blood, son alleges murder

CUTTACK: A 75-year-old woman was found dead lying in a pool of blood inside her asbestos house at Anand Bazar within Barang police limits here on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Uttama Behera alias Basanti. Police said Basanti had been living separately from her children in Anand Bazar since a long time. On the day, one of her sons Akshay, who runs a bicycle repairing shop near her house, saw the door open and went inside only to find Basanti naked lying in a pool of blood.

As per Akshay, she had sustained deep injuries on her head and blood stains were found all over the house. Suspecting that his mother might have been hacked to death, Akshay lodged a police complaint.

Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation with the help of sniffer dog and scientific team. On questioning the locals, they said Basanti suspected her neighbour had stolen her mobile phone and some cash from her house and they had a quarrel in this connection two days back.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.