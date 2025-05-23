Low pressure system to form over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains expected in Odisha from May 27

BHUBANESWAR : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said a low pressure area is expected to form over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27 and become more marked in the subsequent two days.

Currently, there is a large divergence among models with respect to intensification and movement of the weather system. However, there is a consensus about development of a low pressure area. There is low to moderate probability of the system intensifying into a depression over Bay of Bengal from May 28 onwards, said the national weather forecaster.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “It is too early to predict the weather system’s possible path as well as intensity and more details can be ascertained after the low pressure area forms over the Bay of Bengal.”

Even as experts are keeping a close watch on the anticipated weather system, the regional met office has forecast heavy rainfall in Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts on May 27 and 28.

Climatologically, the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea experience five cyclones annually - one over the Arabian Sea and four over the Bay of Bengal. Considering the seasonal frequency, primary maxima of frequency of cyclones occur during April-June and secondary maxima during October- December.

Of five cyclones, one develops during pre-monsoon season and four during postmonsoon season. Meanwhile, the regional met office has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds in parts of Odisha over the next six days.