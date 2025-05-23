Vedanta project irrigates 3,500 acre farmland in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : With technology-backed initiatives, Vedanta’s ‘Sangam watershed project’ is creating sustainable water-based assets in 41 villages around Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district along with ensuring round-the-year water availability for both drinking and agricultural purposes.

Currently, the project is irrigating over 3,500 acre of cultivable land, boosting water storage capacity and groundwater recharge rates. Once fully implemented, the initiative will directly benefit more than 22,000 people every year.

In the last financial year, over 2,500 individuals directly benefitted from the development of community and farm ponds, which collectively enhanced the recharge potential by 2.82 lakh cubic metre.

Vedanta aluminium chief executive officer (CEO) Rajiv Kumar said, “The transformation we are witnessing in Kalahandi is a testament to the power of partnership and innovation. Through the Sangam watershed project and our integrated development initiatives, we have not only enhanced water security and agricultural productivity but have also empowered thousands of rural families with sustainable livelihoods.”

He further added that the company is committed to leveraging technology, community participation along with strategic alliances to drive inclusive growth and long-term prosperity for the people of Kalahandi.