Minister Pradhan unveils slew of projects, bats for development of education infrastructure

Besides the medical college, Angul district headquarters hospital will also be developed to meet the health demands of the people of the district, he added.

Pradhan thanked the Mohan Charan Majhi government for deciding to set up Adarsha primary schools in each panchayat of the state. He also patted the government for extending midday meal coverage up to class 10. He claimed that the central government has decided to provide broadband facilities in the high schools of the state.

Pradhan called upon the people to take advantage of various schools in Talcher industrial belt and provide value-based education to their children. Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pani also spoke.

Earlier, the central minister unveiled projects worth `133 crore which included the temporary campus of KV at Kamakhyanagar and a crucial overbridge on NH-53 built at an estimated `10 crore.

Addressing the function, he said Kamakhyanagar will be connected by national highways from all sides and passenger train will start plying on Angul-Sukinda line very soon.

The double-engine government will ensure integrated development of Kamakhyanagar in the field of education, agriculture, health, communication. Dhenkanal collector Somesh Upadhyaya was present on the occasion.